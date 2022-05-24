CODACONS: European airfares for Apr-2022 increased 91% year on year

Italy's CODACONS (Coordination of environmental protection associations and users and consumers rights) reported (22-May-2022) the cost of intra European tickets increased 91% in Apr-2022, compared to the corresponding period in 2021. CODACONS outlined fares for intercontinental services increased 35.7%, while domestic airfares have increased 15.2%. The association highlighted the growth in prices are affected by increased fuel prices and operating costs. [more - original PR - Italian]