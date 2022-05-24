Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-May-2022 4:29 PM

CODACONS: European airfares for Apr-2022 increased 91% year on year

Italy's CODACONS (Coordination of environmental protection associations and users and consumers rights) reported (22-May-2022) the cost of intra European tickets increased 91% in Apr-2022, compared to the corresponding period in 2021. CODACONS outlined fares for intercontinental services increased 35.7%, while domestic airfares have increased 15.2%. The association highlighted the growth in prices are affected by increased fuel prices and operating costs. [more - original PR - Italian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More