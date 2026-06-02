Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand presents action plan for net zero by 2050

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), via its official Facebook account, announced (29-May-2026) it presented an action plan to prepare for net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with ICAO's long term resolution. The action plan presents guidelines and measures to reduce the emissions of Thailand's international aviation sector, including improving aviation operations and air traffic management to improve fuel efficiency. CAAT will also add promotional measures on the use of sustainable aviation fuel. CAAT stated it is preparing the plan with aviation operators, airport operators and aviation providers.