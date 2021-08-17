Become a CAPA Member
17-Aug-2021 5:15 PM

Chorus Aviation reports E175 phase into Air Canada Express fleet progressing very well

Chorus Aviation president and CEO Joe Randell reported (11-Aug-2021) the transition of Embraer E175s into the Air Canada Express fleet is "progressing very well", and Chorus anticipates completing the induction of these 25 aircraft by the end of Aug-2021. Chorus recently entered a revised capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, enhancing Jazz's position as the exclusive Air Canada Express operator of 70-78 seat regional capacity until the end of 2025 with the addition of the E175s. Jazz is currently the sole provider of Air Canada Express services. [more - original PR]

