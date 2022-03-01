Chorus Aviation acquires Falko in USD868m agreement

Chorus Aviation entered (27-Feb-2022) a CAD1.1 billion (USD868.17 million) sale and purchase agreement to acquire regional aircraft lessor Falko. Chorus will acquire 126 aircraft owned or managed by Falko, which will position Chorus as a premier full service provider in regional aviation. Upon closure of the acquisition, Brookfield Asset Management will make a USD374 million strategic equity investment into Chorus through its special investments programme. The transaction is expected to close in 2Q2022, subject to regulatory approval. [more - original PR]