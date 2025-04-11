China Southern selects Thompson VantageXL+ business class for A350s

China Southern Airlines selected (10-Apr-2025) Thompson Aero Seating's VantageXL+ business class shipset for the airline's A350s. China Southern">China Southern is the first customer for the VantageXL+. Each shipset will comprise 18 business class seats, which will accommodate 24 passengers in a 1-2-1 configuration. The seats will have a 44in pitch and a minimum width of 24in, with a 76.9in lie flat bed. Each shipset will also include a front row of suites accommodating four passengers, which Thompson stated will offer "a first class experience at the same passenger density as an all business class cabin". The suites will feature a bed length of 80.8in with companion seats and dropping dividers enabling "two or even four people to socialise and dine together". China Southern">China Southern is scheduled to commence taking delivery of new A350s equipped with VantageXL+ in 4Q2026. [more - original PR]