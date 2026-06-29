China Eastern Airlines orders 25 A330neos from Airbus
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Background ✨
China Eastern previously signed an Airbus agreement for 101 A320neos for delivery from 2028 to 2032, intended to replace at least 53 A320ceos and support its “flying further” international and emerging-markets strategy, with funding planned via internal funds, bank loans and bond proceeds1. It earlier stated around 68 A320 Family aircraft would be retired from 2024 to 2027 as leases matured and aircraft aged, with A320neo introductions deployed first on domestic trunk routes and later on international services2.