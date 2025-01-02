China Eastern Airlines operates first scheduled international service using C919 equipment
China Eastern Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Jan-2025) it deployed COMAC C919 equipment on its Shanghai-Hong Kong service, making the carrier the first airline to use C919 equipment for scheduled commercial operations to Hong Kong. As previously reported by CAPA, this marks the first scheduled international service to be operated using the aircraft type.
Background ✨
China Eastern Airlines planned to deploy the COMAC C919 on one daily Shanghai-Hong Kong frequency starting 01-Jan-2025, marking the first scheduled international service for the aircraft type1. The airline operated nine C919s out of 14 in China, with other operators including China Southern Airlines and Air China2. China Eastern received its ninth C919 on 28-Nov-20243.