30-Jul-2019 12:05 PM
China and Russia agree to explore ASA expansion
CAAC announced (26-Jul-2019) China and Russia signed a MoU on expanding air transport arrangements (ASA) between the countries and to cooperate in the field of aviation emission reduction. The two sides agreed to open nonstop air transportation access between Northeast China, Inner Mongolia and Russia, allowing airlines to open services based on market conditions to promote economic and trade cooperation. [more - original PR - Chinese]