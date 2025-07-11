11-Jul-2025 4:49 PM
China Airlines to offer free inflight WiFi on 777s, A350s and A321neos from Aug-2025
China Airlines announced (09-Jul-2025) plans to offer free inflight WiFi connectivity to all passengers travelling on the airline's Boeing 777s, A350s and A321neos, commencing 01-Aug-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Several Asian airlines have recently announced or launched complimentary inflight WiFi, including Cathay Pacific across its entire fleet from Aug-20251, EVA Air for business class and frequent flyers from 01-Jul-20252, and All Nippon Airways on both domestic and select international flights from 13-Jun-20253. These moves reflect a broader regional trend toward expanding free connectivity for passengers.