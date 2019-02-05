Become a CAPA Member
5-Feb-2019 1:30 PM

Chicago O'Hare Airport the 'busiest' US airport for total flight operations in 2018

Chicago Department of Aviation announced (04-Feb-2019) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) handled 83.4 million passengers in 2018, a 4.5% increase year-on-year. The US FAA recorded total flight operations at ORD reached 900,000 in 2018. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said these figures demonstrate that ORD is the "best connected airport in the US" and "the busiest airport for total flights". [more - original PR]

