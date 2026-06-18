Charleston Airport to open new USD100m concourse with Breeze Airways

Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) the airport plans to open its new USD100 million, four gate concourse in Dec-2026, in partnership with Breeze Airways. Mr Summey continued: "We've been an integral part of the history of Breeze, and now we're just adding on to that history with now them taking a very large role in our airport. And certainly, being the anchor of that new concourse is exciting for us". [more - CAPA TV]