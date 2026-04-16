16-Apr-2026 3:26 PM
Changi Airport Group to redevelop private terminal and expand lifestyle hub
Changi Airport Group (CAG) commenced (15-Apr-2026) redeveloping the former Commercially Important Persons (CIP) terminal site into a new travel and lifestyle destination at Singapore Changi Airport. Details include:
- The site will feature an enhanced private terminal and a new amenities cluster linked to the existing Hub & Spoke;
- The new private terminal will replace the CIP terminal and will be jointly operated by CAG and Plaza Premium Group. It will be at the southern node of Terminal 2 and is due to open in mid 2027;
- The private terminal will feature a lounge, bar, private suites and bespoke dining;
- The expanded Hub & Spoke amenities cluster will offer new dining concepts, as well as wellness and pet friendly facilities. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Changi Airport Group issued a call for partners for concessions in Terminal three’s new Lifestyle Concept Development space, offering four units of 390sqm to 1656sqm with tenancies starting from 01-Oct-2027.1 Separately, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said CAG planned to invest SGD3 billion over six years to upgrade Terminals one to four, including Skytrain renewals, baggage system upgrades and expanded immigration halls.2