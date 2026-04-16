Changi Airport Group to redevelop private terminal and expand lifestyle hub

Changi Airport Group issued a call for partners for concessions in Terminal three’s new Lifestyle Concept Development space, offering four units of 390sqm to 1656sqm with tenancies starting from 01-Oct-2027.1 Separately, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said CAG planned to invest SGD3 billion over six years to upgrade Terminals one to four, including Skytrain renewals, baggage system upgrades and expanded immigration halls.2