Changi Airport Group to expand Skytrain fleet, upgrade early bag storage capacity

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore previously said Changi Airport Group planned to invest SGD3 billion over six years in upgrades across Terminals one to four, including replacement of Skytrain subsystems and adding new cars, plus a Terminal three baggage handling and Early Bag Storage revamp lifting capacity by 60% and reinforcing taxiways/contact stands for Boeing 777-9 operations.1 Changi Airport Group also completed three bored tunnels linking Terminal five to Terminal two for baggage transfer and automatic people movers, with the T2 Connection to house a baggage handling system interchange and APM depot/station.2