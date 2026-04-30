Changi Airport Group to expand Skytrain fleet, upgrade early bag storage capacity
Changi Airport Group, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (30-Apr-2026) the following upcoming developments for Singapore Changi Airport:
- The first phase of an off-airport check-in service, allowing Singapore Airlines passengers to check in and drop off luggage at certain city hotels;
- An expanded Skytrain fleet to enable the transport of more passengers with less waiting time;
- An upgrade of the early bag storage capacity within Terminal 3's baggage handling system, to support rising demand for early check-in and growing transfer volumes;
- Enhanced aircraft stands that will be able to support Boeing's upcoming 777-9 aircraft.
Background ✨
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore previously said Changi Airport Group planned to invest SGD3 billion over six years in upgrades across Terminals one to four, including replacement of Skytrain subsystems and adding new cars, plus a Terminal three baggage handling and Early Bag Storage revamp lifting capacity by 60% and reinforcing taxiways/contact stands for Boeing 777-9 operations.1 Changi Airport Group also completed three bored tunnels linking Terminal five to Terminal two for baggage transfer and automatic people movers, with the T2 Connection to house a baggage handling system interchange and APM depot/station.2