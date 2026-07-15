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    15-Jul-2026 10:22 AM

    Cebu Pacific to introduce Starlink WiFi from 2027

    Cebu Pacific announced (14-Jul-2026) plans to introduce Starlink WiFi across its fleet from 2027. The airline stated it will be the "first low cost carrier in Southeast Asia" to deploy the service. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Starlink WiFi deployments accelerated globally, with Emirates reporting over one million connections since Nov-2025 and planning fleetwide installation by mid 20271. In the LCC segment, Southwest began flying a Starlink-equipped 737-800 and planned broader retrofits from summer 20262. In Asia, ZIPAIR operated Asia’s first Starlink-equipped commercial passenger flight on 26-Feb-2026 and expected fleet completion by spring 20263.

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