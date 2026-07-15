Cebu Pacific to introduce Starlink WiFi from 2027

Starlink WiFi deployments accelerated globally, with Emirates reporting over one million connections since Nov-2025 and planning fleetwide installation by mid 20271. In the LCC segment, Southwest began flying a Starlink-equipped 737-800 and planned broader retrofits from summer 20262. In Asia, ZIPAIR operated Asia’s first Starlink-equipped commercial passenger flight on 26-Feb-2026 and expected fleet completion by spring 20263.