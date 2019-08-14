14-Aug-2019 10:45 AM
Cebu Pacific pax revenue up 18% in 1H2019 with growth in traffic and fares
Cebu Pacific reported (13-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights during 1H2019:
- Passenger revenue: PHP44.7 billion (USD856 million), 17.8% year-on-year increase, with an 8.8% increase in average fares;
- Passenger volume: 8.3% increase as the group added larger A321 aircraft to its fleet;
- Cargo revenue: Increased by PHP2.8 billion (USD53 million), a 6.9% increase due to an increase in both volume and yield of cargo transported;
- Ancillary revenues: PHP8.5 billion (USD162 million) due to increased volume of certain ancillary products and services;
- Operating expenses: 8.2% increase due to expanded operations, growth in seat capacity from the acquisition of new aircraft and the weakening of the Philippine peso against the US dollar as referenced by the depreciation of the Philippine peso;
- Flying operations expenses increased by 4.6% due to the increase in pilot training costs. [more - original PR]