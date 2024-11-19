Cebu Pacific 'may open' more long haul routes in four to five years: CEO

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "We entered into the A330ceo many years ago, and it was to enter into the long haul market and to address the overseas Filipino market in the Middle East". Mr Szucs said: "Long haul low cost is a great solution but it is not a definite slam dunk winner, it works on some routes and perhaps not so much on others". He noted the LCC "may open" one or two more long haul routes in the next four to five years. [more - CAPA TV]