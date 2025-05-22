Cebu Pacific completes all electric aircraft turnaround at Mactan-Cebu Airport
Cebu Pacific completed (20-May-2025) an all electric aircraft turnaround with A321neo equipment at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the first to take place in the Philippines. The initiative was carried out in partnership with Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) and electric ground support equipment (GSE) provider TLD Asia. The operation exclusively used electric GSE. The announcement builds on the carrier's rollout of electric GSE at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cebu Pacific progressively introduced electric ground support equipment (GSE) at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, deploying 13 new electric baggage tractors as part of its decarbonisation strategy in collaboration with New NAIA Infra Corporation1. It also acquired new electric GSE for use at Manila and other domestic hubs, to maintain operational reliability as its network expanded2.