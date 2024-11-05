Cebu Pacific CEO: 'We’ve got to be very careful on costs'

Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Southeast Asia yields aren't going to be anywhere near the levels in Europe or North America any time soon, so we have to be careful with aircraft orders in the region". Mr Szucs said: "We've got to be very careful on costs, because we cant keep taking cost increases and think we can pass that on to the consumer because we are generally in emerging markets".