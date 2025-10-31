Cebu Pacific CEO: Growing Philippines middle class 'is the key for growing air travel'

Cebu Pacific CEO Mike Szucs, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) the Philippines "has always had great potential", highlighting the country's young, increasingly educated and growing population of 115 million with increasing spending power. Mr Szucs said the Philippines' growing middle class "really is the key for growing air travel", adding: "The economic fundamentals are great". He said it is "a very exciting time for the country" and Cebu Pacific has "an obligation to help the country deliver to that potential".