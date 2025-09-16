Cebu Pacific anticipating 'strong' demand in 4Q2025: CEO

Cebu Pacific CEO Mike Szucs stated (15-Sep-2025) "softer" year-on-year traffic in Aug-2025 reflected the "usual lean travel season in the Philippines, particularly for domestic routes, while international passenger growth remained strong". Mr Szucs said: "We see this as an expected and temporary dip, with traffic rebounding in the fourth quarter as peak travel season begins and aircraft availability improves". He added: "We moderated our domestic capacity growth in August due to some unscheduled engine removals, the flyadeal wet lease, and scheduled maintenance events in preparation for the busy holiday months". Mr Szucs noted: "These actions enable our capacity to be optimised so that we can deliver higher growth in the fourth quarter to coincide with the anticipated strong demand". [more - original PR]