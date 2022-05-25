CDB Aviation to lease two A330-300P2Fs and one A320neo to Avianca

CDB Aviation signed (24-May-2022) lease agreements with Avianca for two A330-300P2Fs and one A320neo. The carrier is expected to take delivery of an additional five A320neos from the lessor between 2022 and 2023. The agreements bring the total of CDB Aviation aircraft on lease to Avianca to eight. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the airline's fleet comprises 113 aircraft, including 12 A320neos with 88 on order. [more - original PR]