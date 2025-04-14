Loading
Cayman Islands Director of Tourism: We want tourism to touch all our islands

Cayman Islands' Department of Tourism Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Our aim is to ensure tourism touches every island in our country, and that people benefit from it". Ms Harris said: "Our goals are more than just dropping people on the island, we also want to expand the number of islands they visit, their spend and their visitation rate and to flatten seasonality", adding: "We have some really big peaks and valleys, particularly September, October and November, and we work really hard on trying to raise those valleys".

