14-Apr-2025 10:52 AM
Cayman Islands Director of Tourism: Burden of sustainability should not be put on travellers
Cayman Islands' Department of Tourism Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) sustainability is "the responsibility of the destination". Ms Harris added: "We shouldn't put that burden on the traveller. We should have legislation and we should have practices across the board that take care of the environment that feeds us".