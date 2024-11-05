Cathay Pacific: 'We need a streamlined global standard for sustainability'

Cathay Pacific GM sustainability Grace Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) discussion with all stakeholders is "very important" to progressing sustainability initiatives. Ms Cheung said: "We all know Asia has had a slow start in policy support for sustainability, it requires a holistic approach from the international aviation industry, we need a streamlined global standard for sustainability, but we know each country has its own unique challenges".