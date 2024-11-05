5-Nov-2024 6:08 PM
Cathay Pacific: Three runway system in Hong Kong provides 'huge opportunity for us'
Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "The three runway system at Hong Kong International Airport provides a huge opportunity for us to continue to grow". Mr McGowan said: "We have a long list of destinations we'd like to fly into and we have a long list of aircraft that we're taking delivery of".