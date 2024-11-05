Loading
5-Nov-2024 6:08 PM

Cathay Pacific: Three runway system in Hong Kong provides 'huge opportunity for us'

Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "The three runway system at Hong Kong International Airport provides a huge opportunity for us to continue to grow". Mr McGowan said: "We have a long list of destinations we'd like to fly into and we have a long list of aircraft that we're taking delivery of".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More