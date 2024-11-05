Cathay Pacific: There's always a risk AI will become a buzzword

Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, commented (05-Nov-2024) on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the aviation industry, stating "There's always a risk that it becomes a buzzword". Mr McGowan said: "For us, the more we can connect everything together digitally the more data we produce, then you can overlay AI". He said: "AI does what humans don't like doing, which is spotting patterns in a huge amount of data, finding insights that are difficult for humans to find and making recommendations based on those insights, so then we can do something useful from that".