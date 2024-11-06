Cathay Pacific in 'ongoing discussions' on pace of SAF production: GM sustainability

Cathay Pacific GM sustainability Grace Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We are aware of the need for SAF production in this part of the world, all the way to 2050". Ms Cheung said: "If we need to keep our net zero goal then we need to make sure this part of the world grows the supply of SAF at a faster pace", adding: "We have ongoing discussions with various partners".