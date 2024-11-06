Loading
6-Nov-2024 9:27 AM

Cathay Pacific in 'ongoing discussions' on pace of SAF production: GM sustainability

Cathay Pacific GM sustainability Grace Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We are aware of the need for SAF production in this part of the world, all the way to 2050". Ms Cheung said: "If we need to keep our net zero goal then we need to make sure this part of the world grows the supply of SAF at a faster pace", adding: "We have ongoing discussions with various partners".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More