Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong needs a good answer to decarbonsation to remain international aviation hub

Cathay Pacific GM sustainability Grace Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Being an international aviation hub is so important for Hong Kong, but you need to have a good answer to decarbonisation". Ms Cheung said: "For Hong Kong to remain in this position it needs to show progress on this journey", adding: "It's not just an individual company story but it involves many stakeholders for the wellbeing of everyone involved".