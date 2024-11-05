Loading
5-Nov-2024 5:42 PM

Cathay Pacific: Hong Kong needs a good answer to decarbonsation to remain international aviation hub

Cathay Pacific GM sustainability Grace Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Being an international aviation hub is so important for Hong Kong, but you need to have a good answer to decarbonisation". Ms Cheung said: "For Hong Kong to remain in this position it needs to show progress on this journey", adding: "It's not just an individual company story but it involves many stakeholders for the wellbeing of everyone involved".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More