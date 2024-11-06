Cathay Pacific focused on network expansion

Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "During the pandemic we were down to 2% of normal capacity from a passenger perspective, we were low for a long time". Mr McGowan said: "When final restrictions were lifted in Jan-2023 we came out of the gates as fast as we could and were at 60% of pre-pandemic capacity at the end of 2023". Mr McGowan noted the carrier ended 2Q2024 at 80% of pre-pandemic capacity and is "on track" for a 1Q2025 target of 100%. He said: "Thickening routes is a focus and adding frequency, as well as adding new destinations to expand our network". He noted: "We're pleased with the progress but it's been challenging".