Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer: A330-900 'a great aircraft for us'

Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) the A330-900 "is a great aircraft for us" and will be used primarily for "regional deployment". Mr McGowan noted the aircraft will have the capability to also serve the Southwest Pacific and Europe and commented: "At some point in the future we may choose to deploy it in that way". He confirmed that Cathay's A330-900s will feature a "premium configuration in the cabin", including flat bed seats in business class. [more - CAPA TV]