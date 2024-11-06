Cathay Pacific: Aria Suite business class cabin a 'really well thought through' product

Cathay Pacific chief operations and service delivery officer Alex McGowan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) the carrier's Aria Suite business class cabin on the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is a "really well thought through" product. Mr McGowan said: "Passengers love it, and the challenge is they want it immediately, but it needs time to roll out". He said the product will be in service on three 777ERs by the end of 2024. He added the product will be deployed on 30 777ERs by the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.