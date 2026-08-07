Castlelake 'does not intend to make an offer for easyJet'
easyJet announced (06-Aug-2026) "Castlelake confirms that, following careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer for easyJet", adding: "Castlelake is very appreciative of the constructive engagement with the easyJet board and management team, and would like to thank them for their time and consideration of this potential transaction". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
easyJet’s board agreed in principle to Apollo Global Management’s possible cash offer of GBP7.15 per share, exceeding Castlelake’s GBP6.90 proposal, and said it was no longer minded to recommend Castlelake’s approach.1 easyJet also extended the UK Takeover Code deadline for Castlelake’s “put up or shut up” decision to 17:00 on 07-Aug-2026, aligning it with Apollo’s deadline.2