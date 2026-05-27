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    27-May-2026 3:40 PM

    Caribbean Airlines to suspend multiple services

    Caribbean Airlines scheduled to suspend the following services, as per a 26-May-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:

    • Antigua-Saint Kitts: Twice weekly on 29-May-2026;
    • Bridgetown-Dominica-Port of Spain: Twice weekly on 29-May-2026;
    • Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo: Twice weekly on 31-May-2026.

    Background

    Caribbean Airlines confirmed it planned to suspend all services to Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo route, from 01-Jun-2026, while also reducing frequencies to Martinique and Guadeloupe.1 Caribbean Airlines stated it was working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner to provide access to a wider network via co-ordinated schedules.1

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