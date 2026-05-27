27-May-2026 3:40 PM
Caribbean Airlines to suspend multiple services
Caribbean Airlines scheduled to suspend the following services, as per a 26-May-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display:
- Antigua-Saint Kitts: Twice weekly on 29-May-2026;
- Bridgetown-Dominica-Port of Spain: Twice weekly on 29-May-2026;
- Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo: Twice weekly on 31-May-2026.
Background ✨
Caribbean Airlines confirmed it planned to suspend all services to Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo route, from 01-Jun-2026, while also reducing frequencies to Martinique and Guadeloupe.1 Caribbean Airlines stated it was working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner to provide access to a wider network via co-ordinated schedules.1