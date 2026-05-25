Caribbean Airlines announces network adjustments

Caribbean Airlines, via its official website, confirmed (22-May-2026) plans to suspend all services to Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo service from 01-Jun-2026. The carrier will also reduce frequency to Martinique and Guadeloupe. Caribbean Airlines noted it is "actively working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner". The airline added: "Once finalised and approved, the agreement will provide customers with access to a wider network of destinations through coordinated schedules".