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    25-May-2026 4:36 PM

    Caribbean Airlines announces network adjustments

    Caribbean Airlines, via its official website, confirmed (22-May-2026) plans to suspend all services to Dominica and Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as Georgetown Ogle-Paramaribo service from 01-Jun-2026. The carrier will also reduce frequency to Martinique and Guadeloupe. Caribbean Airlines noted it is "actively working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner". The airline added: "Once finalised and approved, the agreement will provide customers with access to a wider network of destinations through coordinated schedules".

    Background

    Caribbean Airlines previously confirmed it would discontinue Tortola and San Juan services from 10-Jan-2026 after route performance and resource deployment evaluations, and it also planned to restructure its Barbados hub from Feb-2026 by transitioning aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados to operate from Trinidad.1 interCaribbean Airways planned a Barbados-based build-up from 08-Mar-2026, including new Bridgetown-Port of Spain and Bridgetown-Georgetown Ogle services and increased Bridgetown-Saint Kitts frequencies.2

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