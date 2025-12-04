Loading
4-Dec-2025 2:53 PM

Caribbean Airlines to discontinue Tortola and San Juan services, restructure Barbados hub

Caribbean Airlines confirmed (03-Dec-2025) plans to discontinue all services to Tortola and San Juan (Puerto Rico) from 10-Jan-2026 following "comprehensive evaluations of route performance and resource deployment". Additionally, the carrier will restructure its Barbados hub from Feb-2026, with aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados to transition to operate from Trinidad. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More