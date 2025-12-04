4-Dec-2025 2:53 PM
Caribbean Airlines to discontinue Tortola and San Juan services, restructure Barbados hub
Caribbean Airlines confirmed (03-Dec-2025) plans to discontinue all services to Tortola and San Juan (Puerto Rico) from 10-Jan-2026 following "comprehensive evaluations of route performance and resource deployment". Additionally, the carrier will restructure its Barbados hub from Feb-2026, with aircraft and crew positioned in Barbados to transition to operate from Trinidad. [more - original PR]