17-Nov-2021 8:50 AM

Cargojet to be launch customer for Mammoth Freighters 777-200LRMF

Mammoth Freighters announced (16-Nov-2021) Cargojet Airways as the launch customer for its new Boeing 777-200LR freighter conversion, with the signing of a sales agreement for two initial 777-200LRMFs. Cargojet has additional options for two 777-300ERMFs and two 777-200LRMFs. The first aircraft (MSN 29747) is expected to commence the conversion process in mid 2022 with delivery to Cargojet in 2H2023. [more - original PR]

