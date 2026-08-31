Capital A CEO reports 'strong business momentum' in 1H2026

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated (27-Aug-2026) "Despite an extremely challenging operating environment, we continue to trek in the right direction financially, and we have a clear mandate to aggressively expand our businesses and third-party customer base, directly reducing reliance on our related airline group". Mr Fernandes said "strong business momentum" was led by Teleport and Asia Digital Engineering, which "continue to anchor the group's growth", noting: "Operational resilience across these core units successfully absorbed temporary top-line headwinds in consumer verticals, preserving solid underlying earnings and bottom-line profitability". He stated the company expects operating conditions in 2H2026 to require "continued agility as broader global and movement trends evolve", adding 3Q2026 is "generally a lean travel season; and management are actively prioritising our capital deployment and business plans to reflect that". Mr Fernandes concluded: "Overall, while geopolitical issues remain ongoing, we are doing everything possible to keep our full-year performance close to last year's results. Once these global tensions resolve, we expect operations to normalise and we are confident we will deliver the strong growth we typically achieve". [more - original PR]