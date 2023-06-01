Capital A CEO 'highly optimistic' about aviation services business

Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes stated (31-May-2023) the company's aviation business has achieved "promising" improvement in 1Q2023, driven by the stabilisation of operational costs due to lower fuel prices and maintenance expenses. Mr Fernandes said: "Our average fare and RASK have surpassed 2019 levels, while our passenger statistics are fast recovering pre-pandemic levels". He added: "These metrics show AirAsia is still the preferred choice for its great value", noting: "We are also highly optimistic about the future of our aviation services business". [more - original PR]