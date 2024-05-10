10-May-2024 12:24 PM
Capital A: Carbon intensity down, women in leadership roles increases to 32% in 2023
Capital A announced (09-May-2024) the following highlights from its environmental, social and governance report for 2023:
- AirAsia's carbon intensity metrics dipped below 2019 levels as its fleet strength returned to 75%;
- AirAsia maintained an on time performance rating of 77%, helping boost its net promoter score to 52, up from 36 in 2022;
- Carbon emissions per available seat kilometre of 64.4 and carbon emissions per revenue passenger kilometre were the "lowest yet". The company attributed the improvement to the implementation of operational efficiency measures, which delivered total carbon avoidance of 129,469 tonnes, equivalent to savings of 41,000 tonnes in fuel and USD40 million in fuel costs;
- Handled over 1000 tonnes of non-hazardous waste, of which 49% was diverted from landfill;
- The proportion of women occupying leadership positions rose to 32%, from 24% in 2022. Female pilot representation rose from 6.6% to 7% and women in tech and IT roles increased from 17.7% to 23.9%. [more - original PR]