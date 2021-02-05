CAPA: Public private partnerships becoming more popular among US municipal airport owners

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'US airports' funding crunch - are P3s the answer?', stated (04-Feb-2021) the US has failed to sell the idea of leasing airport terminals to the private sector for almost 25 years since the first airport privatisation programme was initiated, but various events have made public private partnerships (P3s) more popular with municipal owners. US municipalities are struggling to find the cash to run their airports, let alone invest in them. A change in regulation in 2018 made private infrastructure financing more attractive and available to all airports, so now P3s are seeing renewed popularity and are appearing in different aspects of the airport estate. [more - CAPA Analysis]