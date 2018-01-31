CAPA India: India airports not prepared to accommodate increasing traffic

CAPA India CEO Indian Subcontinent & Middle East Kapil Kaul, speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, opined (30-Jan-2018) that airport operators in India are not adequately prepared to accommodate significant expected increases in passenger traffic and aircraft deliveries in the next few years (Bloomberg Quint, 31-Jan-2018). According to CAPA India forecasting, Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is expected to exceed its handling capacity by 2019, followed by Chennai International Airport, Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport. A number of other Airports Authority of India operated airports are expected to exceed handling capacity by 2022. Capacity constraints and congestion at major airports is expected to inhibit domestic air traffic growth in India.
31-Jan-2018 10:21 AM