CAPA executive chairman: Removing passenger charge at Sydney airport would add 350,000 trips p/a

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) the AUD60 (USD48) passenger movement charge enforced at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport is a "big negative". Mr Harbison said removing the charge would stimulate 350,000 additional trips p/a, create 9000 jobs and add AUD1 billion (USD803 million) to Australia's GDP.