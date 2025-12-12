CAPA chief financial analyst: Evidence of ongoing air traffic demand impacts in the US

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chief financial analyst Jonathan Wober, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the ongoing impacts of US policy on air traffic, stating: "We can see evidence of lower air traffic demand to the US. Year-to-date for the 10 months to Oct-2025, air traffic is down 1.7%... There's been a significant number of months in which traffic has declined following a period of growth post-COVID".