Loading
12-Dec-2025 9:52 AM

CAPA chief financial analyst: Evidence of ongoing air traffic demand impacts in the US

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chief financial analyst Jonathan Wober, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, commented (11-Dec-2025) on the ongoing impacts of US policy on air traffic, stating: "We can see evidence of lower air traffic demand to the US. Year-to-date for the 10 months to Oct-2025, air traffic is down 1.7%... There's been a significant number of months in which traffic has declined following a period of growth post-COVID".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More