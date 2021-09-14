Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Sep-2021 4:33 PM

CAPA Chairman’s Update now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (14-Sep-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Update: Environmental Sustainability is THE issue' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The session features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing sustainable aviation fuels, emissions, government involvement in sustainability, economic challenges to aviation, the collapse of airlines as well as the profile of successful airlines. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More