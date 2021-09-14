CAPA Chairman’s Update now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (14-Sep-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Update: Environmental Sustainability is THE issue' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The session features CAPA - Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing sustainable aviation fuels, emissions, government involvement in sustainability, economic challenges to aviation, the collapse of airlines as well as the profile of successful airlines. [more - CAPA TV]