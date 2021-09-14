14-Sep-2021 3:29 PM
CAPA 'Chairman’s Lounge: Sustainability' now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (13-Sep-2021) the session 'CAPA Chairman's Lounge: Sustainability - Can and will the aviation and travel industry allow people to connect, whilst doing so sustainably?' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison, Airbus VP zero emission aircraft Glenn Llewellyn, Aviation Environment Federation deputy director Cait Hewitt and IAG group head of sustainability Jonathon Counsell discussing the possibility of the aviation industry reaching net zero emissions in the foreseeable future, the role of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable energies in combating global climate issues and the potential introduction of greenhouse gas removal technology to commercial aviation post 2035. [more - CAPA TV]