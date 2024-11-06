CAPA announces winners of 2024 Environmental Sustainability Awards

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (05-Nov-2024) the following winners of CAPA's 2024 Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence on 05-Nov-2024:

Airline winners were selected by CAPA using data independently sourced and analysed, building on the work of the CAPA-Envest Global Environmental Sustainability Benchmarking Report. CAPA content & marketing director Marco Navarria stated: "These awards are a benchmark that serve to recognise those who make environmental performance a driving part of their strategy", adding: "The winners of the 2024 awards have demonstrated extensive commitment towards their own environmental sustainability initiatives, as well as supporting the industry's wider goals as it looks to meet long-term commitments to emissions reductions, and ultimately a net zero future". [more - original PR]