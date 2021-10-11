CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit to return in-person to Puerto Rico in May-2022

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (11-Oct-2021) the return of the in-person CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit, hosted by Puerto Rico Tourism Company, on 25/26-May-2022. After more than two years since the last regional Americas summit, the event is expected to attract hundreds of senior aviation and transport executives, airports, political leaders, industry experts and suppliers to San Juan. The two day Summit will tap into the post COVID-19 aviation industry across the Americas to address the latest developments, challenges and strategic issues, plus include a new discussion on the evolving LCC market. [more - CAPA Events]