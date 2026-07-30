Canberra Airport to host CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific in 2027

Virgin Australia planned to launch three times weekly seasonal Canberra–Bali from 22-Jun-2026 with 737-800s, with CEO Dave Emerson calling it the first time it operated international services from the capital.1 Canberra Airport CEO Stephen Byron previously said Qatar Airways’ return would restore access to more than 170 destinations and improve competition.2 Canberra Airport head of aviation Michael Thomson said it held a five-year route development plan and was in talks with Air New Zealand and Cathay Pacific.3