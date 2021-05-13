Canadian North: We have 'great partnerships' with Air Canada and WestJet

Canadian North CEO Chris Avery, speaking at CAPA Live May-2021, stated (12-May-2021) the carrier has "great partnerships" with Air Canada and WestJet, enabling it to provide an "extended network for our customers". Mr Avery added: "It also allowed those airlines to have access to a very important part of the country" and expand their network. He said: "I would say people in the north travel a fair bit, probably more so per capita on a per year basis out of necessity than most people in Canada and maybe in North America".