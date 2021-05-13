Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-May-2021 4:29 PM

Canadian North: We have 'great partnerships' with Air Canada and WestJet

Canadian North CEO Chris Avery, speaking at CAPA Live May-2021, stated (12-May-2021) the carrier has "great partnerships" with Air Canada and WestJet, enabling it to provide an "extended network for our customers". Mr Avery added: "It also allowed those airlines to have access to a very important part of the country" and expand their network. He said: "I would say people in the north travel a fair bit, probably more so per capita on a per year basis out of necessity than most people in Canada and maybe in North America". 

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More