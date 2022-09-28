Become a CAPA Member
Canadian Government releases Aviation Climate Action Plan

Canada's Government released (27-Sep-2022) its Aviation Climate Action Plan, an initiative which:

  • Presents a vision of net zero emissions by 2050 for the Canadian aviation sector;
  • Sets a "purposefully ambitious" goal of 10% for the use of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030;
  • Includes key pathways and actions that the government and the aviation industry intend to work on to improve efficiency and reduce pollution from aviation activities.

The plan will undergo a series of updates from 2024, which will include reassessing long term projections, strengthening short term commitments, setting interim targets and ensuring continued alignment with Canada's climate commitments. [more - original PR]

